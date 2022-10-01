New to Canada? Use This Strategy to Get a Job

New to Canada? This strategy might help you get your first job.



As someone new to Canada, like myself, one of the first things that comes to our minds is where we can find our first job opportunity. Ideally, we want to work in the same field we have been working in before landing in Canada, but it is sometimes impossible. At the same time, we try to avoid working in something more general labour-related (e.g., manufacturing, warehousing), as the shifts can be long and rotational, and the work can be physically demanding. So, how can you get a job working in an office environment (or remotely working from home) without Canadian experience? The answer: use your mother tongue to your advantage.

When I arrived in Canada, I had no Canadian experience, and my English skills were not that great (they still aren't, but they got a little better). So, while attending my language classes, I was trying to figure out a strategy to get my first job. What would differentiate me from the local competition? I decided to use my mother tongue: Portuguese.



Within two months, I started working as a Customer Representative, where I was helping clients in Brazil from our office in Toronto. The main requirements for this job were knowledge of video games (I love them) and... fluency in Portuguese. Once I got in, I improved my English skills, and I didn't have to rely on my mother tongue to get my second job. And, of course, you could do the same with whatever your native language is.



According to Statistics Canada, these are the most common non-official-language mother tongues spoken in Canada:

Panjabi (Punjabi): 459,985

Chinese, n.o.s. : 441,265

Spanish: 439,110

Italian: 437,725

German: 430,055

Cantonese: 388,930

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino): 384,050

Arabic: 374,410

Mandarin: 255,160

Portuguese: 225,530