How to Search for Housing Online: Kijiji on a Computer

Searching for housing online can be difficult for everyone especially so if you are not technologically-savvy. Learning and understanding how to utilize online resources for a housing search can help the process be quicker, easier, and more effective. Here are a few steps to using Kijiji for an online housing search using a computer:



Step One: Internet and Web Browsers



The first step to having an easier experience in finding some general market rent housing online using Kijiji is to ensure you have a moderately good Internet connection or Wi-Fi. If you do not have access to either in your home, local libraries and drop-in centers should have free public Wi-Fi and resources such as computers for public use. Kijiji is a modernized online platform to buy and sell new and/or used items from other community members. Kijiji is currently available for use on most web browsers including Safari and Google Chrome.



Step Two: Searching for Listings



Next, begin narrowing down what you are looking for in a new rental unit. There is a search bar at the top of the website. Begin by clicking on the drop-down menu that says, All categories and clicking on Real Estate. To the right of the drop-down menu, there is an address search bar. Here, you can input the area, city, or province that you would like to find available units in. Once you have the location you are searching for, click the Apply button – if you do not click this button and exit out of the location searcher, your preferences will not be applied or saved.



Step Three: Looking at Listings



At this point, you should see the prices on the right-hand side of each posting in green. For the ones that say Please Contact, they are asking you to call the contact information they provide or email them through Kijiji for pricing. When you click on a listing, you will be able to see photos and more information and specific details about the rental unit. Kijiji has sections including amenities for you to look through and see if they fit your preferences. Additionally, Kijiji may include a virtual tour, an exact or approximate address, contact information for the renter as well as a description for you to look through.





That’s it! You’ve gone through the process of how to conduct a housing search using Kijiji on a computer. To learn more details about what to bring to a rental viewing, see What to Bring to a Rental Viewing | Lutherwood.