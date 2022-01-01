How Being A Superhero Will Help You Get A Job





The process of job hunting is hard, stressful, and full of unknowns.

What is the right job for me? Is this organization what it appears to be? Is the culture a slogan or something they really live? Am I going to get along with my supervisors and co-workers who will have some control over what I do and whether I enjoy the work? And many more unknowns...



Besides these many unknowns, the interview process is one aspect dreaded by most of us. You will be questioned by someone you do not know, and they will judge you. They will have biases that you will not be aware of, and you cannot be prepared for some of them.



Often in a 45-minute meeting, someone will make a decision that will impact your life.



But wait, how will being a Superhero help you?



You need to be confident going into a process that is often designed on purpose or not, to make you uncomfortable. You need to intentionally use whatever technique works for you to boost your confidence level as you walk into an interview. Research shows that confident people appear smarter and that individuals feel 31% smarter when they are confident.



If you stand in the power pose position for 5 minutes before an interview it will boost your level of confidence. In research done by Amy Cuddy, physical changes (primarily opening yourself up and expanding your physical presence) can lead to a positive boost in your energy and confidence.



