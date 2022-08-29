Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Fall Into New Job Search Routines

By Melissa Small
Fall into new job search routines employment blog lutherwood

If you’re one of the parents who is waving goodbye to your children as they welcome their first day back to school, you may be now wondering what lies ahead for your career and the routines of your family. It may take some time to transition into the new routines you need, but we’re here to share a few quick tips to use this change in season to your job search advantage:

Let your skills shine!
There are many valuable skills that come with taking a break in your career to look after children through the summer or before they’re ready to begin to look for work, so don’t forget to add that line into your resume. Adding titles such as Home Coordinator into the experience section of your resume is a wonderful way for an employer to know that they’ve received an updated copy of your resume, and to know where your focus has most recently been.

Network with people you know
Reach out for recommendations to friends and family to see if their companies are hiring to get your foot in the door. Our Employment Teams can also be great contacts at we can try to help find people to mentor you into the development of your career, or businesses who may be able to offer on-the-job-training through a supportive coaching plan.

Take time to reflect and plan

  • Do you have childcare? Will you be available to pick up or drop off the kids at school?
    This can help to ensure that you’re available for interviews, or to know how much notice you need before you can get your child registered into the before and/or after school programs that may occur at their schools.
  • Can you use this time to freeze meals or quick lunches?
    Coming home from work can be exhausting, and kids often want a snack after they spent the day busy learning and playing. So, if you can spend your downtime preparing items to quickly grab this can ensure that there are always nutritious items to keep you all well taken care of.
  • What type of job are you looking for?
    This is a suitable time to consider if it’s also right for you to look at going back to school, or if you’d like to work on any professional development options. Our Employment staff can help offer many recommendations to free resources or explore funding that may be available to help cover any costs you encounter.

You may have uncertainties in how to progress through the next steps, or the transition between each week; but don’t forget that we’re here to help!

We have a variety of services and supports available to collaborate with you through these pieces so that you can feel supported in finding and celebrating your next career move before your child gets their first report card!

Tags:back to schoolcareer changeparenting tipsback to school employment tipscareer tips

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Today is #FASD Awareness Day. Dedicated to raising awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), today we shine light on FASD and how to improve prevention, diagnoses and support individuals with FASD. This year's theme is focused on Building Strengths and Abilities. The best way to support people with FASD is to emphasize and build on their strengths, talents, abilities and interests. Swipe through for ways you can support today and throughout the month and remember that the key to dismantling the stigma is through knowledge, understanding and compassion. #FASDMonth2022 #FASDAwarenessDay #RedShoesRock #CanFASD
Sept 9th is International FASD Day, a perfect time to share that something is coming to @fasdwaterlooregion, and we’re excited to be part of it. Stay tuned for more news! #WRAwesome #KWAwesome #FASDmonth2022 #FASD
We are happy to share that our Community Report for 2022 is now available to read online or through accessible PDF. This year's report offers some great examples of people who faced adversity with hope and courage in their own life journey. Thank you to all of those who supported our work in the community and our staff who were always were always there to offer hope and courage to anyone needing help. 💚 Please feel free to read our Community Report today. The link is in our bio!
How did the first day of school get here so quickly?✏️ Here are some of our well wishes to remember today. ➡️Practice Radical Acceptance. This Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) strategy asks us to accept the difficult things in our lives that we cannot change. 💡 As we prepare for a new “normal” that includes the return of many extracurricular activities, a lack of masking requirements, and a lack of certainty created over the pandemic, some may be experiencing apprehension and anxiety. 🌱 If we practice this DBT strategy, it can bring us a sense of peace, and allow us to focus on the things we can control. ➡️Encourage care and communication. 💡 Open and honest communication between teachers, parents, students and caregivers can help a smooth transition. 🌱Being brave and asking for what you need, be it a phone call, physical paper resources, or space to work through anxieties separately, can go a long way in easing difficult moments. Save this post so you can remember this tips for when you need them and remember, care and honest communication will allow us all to feel safe and supported. We hope that everyone has a safe, happy and healthy return to school today. #backtoschool #school #kids #education #mentalhealth #kitcheneront #cambridgeont #waterlooregion #guelphont #parents #parentingtip #parentingtips #backtoschooltips #firstdayofschool #healthandwellness #kitchener #waterloo #cambridge #wellness #mentalhealthmatters
On this International Day of Charity we would like to send a heartful thank you to all of our extraordinary donors. Your care, compassion and acts of kindness are integral to part of the care kids at risk receive from Lutherwood. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of the community around you! Leave a 💚 below to show support for all of the donors and charities that help others. #internationaldayofcharity #nonprofit #charity #community #nonprofitorganization #giveback #love #education #support #dtkLove #dtk #downtownkitchener #WaterlooRegion #guelphontario #cambridgeontario
It's that time of year again where teachers and students get ready to return to school. Check out our tips to help parents and caregivers prepare for back to school on our most recent blog post today! Link is in our bio. Save this post for later if you can't read now! 🚌 . . . #backtoschool #school #kids #education #mentalhealth #kitcheneront #cambridgeont #waterlooregion #guelphont #parents #parentingtip #parentingtips #backtoschooltips #firstdayofschool #healthandwellness #kitchener #waterloo #cambridge #wellness #mentalhealthmatters #wellnesswednesday #parent #caregivers
We are truly humbled to be nominated in the Cambridge Times Reader’s Choice Awards in 3 categories! 1️⃣ Adult Education 2️⃣ Employment Agency 3️⃣ Learning Centre Thank you for the support and appreciation, Cambridge! Voting is open until September 19th and we would love to have your vote. Tap the link in our bio to vote today! . . . #cambridgetimes #cambridgetimesreaderschoice #cambridgeontario #cambridgevotes #employment #galtlove #cambridgeontariobusiness #thankyou #grateful #nonforprofit #employmentagency #adulteducation #learningcentre #supportlocal #waterlooregion #employmentservices #learningcentres #learning #cambridgenonforprofit
Thank you TD Canada @td_canada for supporting Life Launch. Life Launch provides a safe shelter for youth between 16-18 years old who can't go home or need to live independently. Our Safe Haven staff help youth to find safe housing, teach them life skills and provide a safe network for youth to connect with during and after their time with Life Launch. We are grateful for your support and making sure that youth in our community have a safe place to go. 🏘️ #housing #communityservice #kitchener #waterloo #affordablehousing
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I am in awe of the courage it takes for someone with a mental illness to get out of bed and just try again; even when life feels impossible. Mental illness is isolating. I want to thank Lutherwood for being there and helping my daughter. I am so grateful, and so proud to be her mom."