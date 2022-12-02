Emergency Food Programs in Waterloo Region

As we near the holiday season, this year seems to be hitting a lot of families harder than most. With the rising costs of rent, groceries and general living, you may find yourself wondering how you will be able to get through the holidays with food security.



You are not alone, and Waterloo Region has an extensive Community Food Assistance Network of over 120 community programs and agency partners to make sure that you and your family have food on the table over the holidays.



The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and Cambridge Food Bank are often the first step for those struggling with food security. They source and distribute food to the Community Food Assistance Network, and their website has an Interactive Map of Community Food Assistance Locations that are located near you. These places range from many local churches and community centres to House of Friendship and the Salvation Army.



You can go to any of these locations to pick up an emergency food hamper. If you are unable to travel, you can call the Food Bank to arrange delivery as well.



When you go to one of these centres for your emergency food hamper, you will be given a mix of fresh, frozen and non-perishable items that are currently available. Please bring a piece of photo ID with you, and reusable bags if possible. You will be asked a few questions about yourself and your family to better understand your household but preferring to remain anonymous will not stop you from being able to receive food assistance.



If you need assistance and help with food immediately, you can call The Food Bank directly at 519-743-5576 ext. 340.



If you need help beyond food this holiday season, the Region of Waterloo has many other Community Supports available to you, including crisis lines, mental health supports, emergency childcare and more. And as always, Lutherwood Housing Services is here for you to help provide access to safe, sustainable housing in Waterloo Region. Contact us today if you need assistance.