Dear Friends,



There has never been a better time for hope and courage.



The pandemic has disrupted so many lives in so many ways. The need for our services in mental health, housing and employment has never been greater. All of this also comes in the midst of labour shortages and economic uncertainty.



While it is hard to be strong when faced with so much adversity, our own experience and the lessons from the people we serve have shown us the importance of hope and courage during these times. There has also never been a better time to be kind to each other.



In the following pages, you will read about people who kept hope alive in their hearts and had the courage to beat overwhelming odds. Their futures will be bright and this in turn gives us the strength to continue our work.



I would like to thank our many friends, community partners, funders donors, volunteers and staff who continue to believe in the work that we do and the people we serve. You give us courage to face the future with confidence and strength.

With kindness,



John Colangeli

CEO, Lutherwood



Click here to read our 2022 Community Report.