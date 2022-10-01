Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

5 Qualities of a Good Mentor

By Carlos Martins
5 qualities of a good mentor lutherwood blog

The role of a mentor is to share your experience and advice with someone that needs guidance. When it comes to professional development, it means sharing your professional perspective in your field with someone that aspires to work in the same area as you. I have listed the benefits of being mentored in a previous article, but what are the qualities needed to become a good mentor?

This article uses the perspectives of mentoring newcomers to Canada. I'm sharing the five qualities I've noticed working in the Mentorship for Internationally Trained Professionals since 2016:

Be an active listener.

To provide the right advice, a mentor needs to understand where their mentees are coming from, their expectations, and what they would like to know more about in their field. Making assumptions can harm the relationship between the mentor and the mentee. It's best to ask questions and listen carefully to get to know the person better before giving any advice. If you're unsure how to approach the conversation, try asking open-ended questions such as: "What do you think?" or "How did you come up with this idea?"

Have empathy.

The best mentors can put themselves in the shoes of others. They can see things through the eyes of the other person. This allows them to understand better the challenges and obstacles that mentees face. For example, if you are mentoring someone new to your country, you may need to consider cultural differences when providing advice. You may also need to consider that some people may not feel comfortable talking about specific topics because of personal beliefs. Being empathetic will allow you to understand these challenges and help your mentee overcome them.

Show respect.

Being a mentor doesn't mean you have all the answers or are more intelligent than the person you're mentoring. An interesting example is when you are mentoring someone new to the country. Re-starting their career in a new country doesn't mean they don't have experience in their field. Some newcomers don't have English as their first language, so limited vocabulary and accents are common barriers. Showing respect builds mentees' confidence by acknowledging their strengths and pointing out areas of improvement.

Provide feedback.

A great mentor provides constructive criticism without making the person feel bad about themselves. If you provide positive feedback, then you should also provide negative feedback. Don't just tell the person "good job" if they didn't do something right. Instead, explain why they did something wrong so that they can learn from it. The worst thing to happen to someone being mentored is to be misguided, meaning they believe they are doing everything correctly when they aren't. By providing feedback, you'll ensure that your mentee knows what they are doing well and what they could improve on.

Be supportive.

As a mentor, don't just focus on helping your mentees with their technical skills; you should also help them in non-technical aspects. For example, if someone lacks confidence when starting, you should encourage them to keep trying. Demonstrating that you as a mentor are also available to talk and open to listening to your mentee's frustrations, fears and concerns will build trust and show that you genuinely care. Technical skills and confidence will build a solid foundation for the future success of your mentees.


If you would like to become a mentor and help newcomers to start their careers in Canada, consider joining the Mentorship Program for Internationally Trained Professionals offered by Lutherwood Employment Services.

It is a successful program funded by Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada with the participation of volunteers from diverse professional backgrounds.

Tags:MentorshipMentorship for Internationally Trained Professionalsnewcomer career servicesMentornewcomer

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

If you're new to Canada and looking for work, don't miss this event! Join us on Wednesday October 19th at 9:30 AM EST for the third in our series of webinars for Newcomer Career Month dedicated to internationally trained professionals who have chosen Canada as their new home. As a participant, you will have the opportunity to learn about working in your field in Canada and ask questions to the panelists. ☑️ Join us as Joao Goncalves - Research Scientist, Deep Genomics and Alexandra Grosse - Civil Engineer, Matrix Solutions discuss Engineering and Research & Development Register link in bio! Tap the ribbon icon on the bottom right for the other events happening this month so you don't miss out! #newcomercareermonth #newcomercareers #newcomercareer #canadianjobmarket #careers
The reality is that mental health can happen to anyone, even kids. With your support, more families and children can be reached sooner, and the trajectory of their lives changed for the better. Donate to our @Canadahelps page at the link in our bio. 💚 #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #childrensmentalhealth #waterlooregion
The Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation is grateful to Mikela Correia at Royal LePage Wolle Realty for donating women’s necessities, such as feminine hygiene products to Lutherwood’s Safe Haven Youth Services! 🧡 Mikela has been working hard since February 2021 with her Access to Necessities, Period Campaign to collect and distribute menstrual products to various local organizations that care for and support those in need. Mikela and her new campaign partners, the GEMINI Agency and The Home Narrative, “hope to contribute to ending period poverty and ensuring everyone has access to necessities, period.” Thank you, Mikela! @_mikelacorreia
October 10 marks World Mental Health Day. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a global crisis for mental health, and we are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis as a community right here in Waterloo Region. If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Here are some resources to help you through difficult and uncertain times. Front Door: Access to Child & Youth Mental Health Services (www.frontdoormentalhealth.com) Here 24/7 (www.here247.ca) 1-844-437-3247 Jack.org COVID-19 Youth Mental Health Resource Hub (www.jack.org/covid) Kids Help Phone (www.kidshelpphone.ca) 1-800-668-6868 Lutherwood Children's Mental Health Blog (www.lutherwood.ca/mentalhealth/blog) #worldmentalhealthday #WMHD2022 #mentalhealthmatters #childrensmentalhealth
Children are navigating complicated and traumatic issues such as a pandemic, the climate crisis, cyberbullying, and ever-growing societal issues. For a child already coping with mental health concerns, it can feel insurmountable. The good news is you can help. Donate to our @Canadahelps page at the link in our bio. 💚 #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #childrensmentalhealth #kitchener #waterloo #guelph #cambridge #waterlooregion #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthandwellness #kidsmentalhealth
These quilts we picked up are stitched with care for the kids. We are grateful to our generous supporters who continue to let kids at Lutherwood know they are not alone. Thank you, Pauline! 💚💛💚 #childrensmentalhealth #thankyou #supportingmentalhealth
Among some of the most common mental health disorders found in young people is Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, otherwise known as ADHD. Slide for a few tips and strategies to help better understand and support young kids and youth with ADHD. You can read more on our blog post in the link in our bio or click the ribbon icon on the far right to save this for later! #MIAW2022 #MentalIllnessAwarenessWeek #ADHDAwarenessMonth #ADHDAwareness
If you're new to Canada and looking for work, don't miss this event! Join us on Wednesday October 12th at 9:30 AM EST for the second in our series of webinars for Newcomer Career Month dedicated to internationally trained professionals who have chosen Canada as their new home. As a participant, you will have the opportunity to learn about working in your field in Canada and ask questions to the panelists. ☑️ Join us as Jose Martinez - Director IT, Minto Group and Ghayda Nassar - Privacy & Cybersecurity Consultant, A2I Advisory Council at the Law Society of Ontario discuss Project Management and IT. Register link in bio! Tap the ribbon icon on the bottom right for the other events happening this month so you don't miss out! #newcomercareermonth #newcomercareers #newcomercareer #canadianjobmarket #careers
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Lutherwood works with youth tackling some very complex mental health challenges. As such, we recognize the value of a multidisciplinary approach to treatment plans - and music therapy plays a key role."