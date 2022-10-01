According to the Climate Atlas of Canada, extreme heat can worsen mental health issues like depression or anxiety. While a sunny summer day may seem like perfect weather, it is important to be hyper-aware of the summer heat on our mental and overall health.





Here is a list of 10 tips on how to stay cool this summer:



Plan Ahead: prepare for hot days and stay up to date on the weather by checking in with local sources and alerts. Find Cool Spots: air-conditioners, ceiling fans, or other fans can help when the humidity isn’t high. If it’s very hot, try finding an airconditioned spot to visit for a few hours. Stay Hydrated: keep cool drinks nearby and remember to drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty to decrease any risk of dehydration. Eat Healthy Foods: eating fruits and veggies will help you stay hydrated because they have high water content. Stay Connected: plan for regular visits by friends, family, or neighbors on very hot days in case you or others need help. Be Aware: extreme heat symptoms can include dizziness, fainting, nausea, headaches, and extreme thirst. It’s best to be aware of these conditions in case you or someone you know needs serious help. Dress for Success: wear clothes that are loose-fitting and have light colours. Hats and sunglasses help to protect from the sun. Take A Break: take lots of breaks if you’re in the heat to give your body time to recover from the weather. Find Shade: tree-shaded areas can be 5ºC/9ºF cooler than surrounding areas in the sun. You can also bring shade like an umbrella during hot days. Keep Cool at Home: avoid using the oven at home, take cool showers or baths to feel cool and if possible open your windows at night to let cooler air into your home.

Keep these tips in mind this summer to help you cope with extreme heat. Whether you’re on vacation, on a day trip, or just spending time outside, plan ahead and stay cool this summer.

For more information on what to do in extreme heat visit the Canadian Government Website.