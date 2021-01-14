Steps for Kids Brings the Community Together, Virtually

Even though we may have been apart this year, together we raised over $141,400 in support of programming at Lutherwood's Children Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. How incredible is that? (this is also reflected in the infographic so maybe we start with the 2nd paragraph)

The 2021 Steps for Kids Challenge participants took 26,000 steps (and sometimes MORE!) in their neighbourhoods and on local trails to support the 26,000+ young people in Waterloo Region who struggle with treatable mental health conditions.

With the demand for mental health services growing in Waterloo Region due to the impacts of COVID-19, your support mattered more than ever. You saw the need, stepped up and together, we accomplished amazing things: