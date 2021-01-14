Steps for Kids Brings the Community Together, Virtually

Steps for Kids Brings the Community Together, Virtuallyon May 31, 2021
Even though we may have been apart this year, together we raised over $141,400 in support of programming at Lutherwood's Children Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. How incredible is that? (this is also reflected in the infographic so maybe we start with the 2nd paragraph)
The 2021 Steps for Kids Challenge participants took 26,000 steps (and sometimes MORE!) in their neighbourhoods and on local trails to support the 26,000+ young people in Waterloo Region who struggle with treatable mental health conditions.
With the demand for mental health services growing in Waterloo Region due to the impacts of COVID-19, your support mattered more than ever. You saw the need, stepped up and together, we accomplished amazing things:
These funds ensure kids can access the mental health services they need at Lutherwood’s mental health treatment centre and provide kids as young as 12 years old, at risk of homelessness with a warm bed and safe place to stay at Safe Haven Youth Services.
During the challenge, you shared your personal stories and started important conversations with your friends and family to help break down the stigma of mental health. On top of this, your steps honoured the 26,000 kids who need help, and allowed them to see that even though things may feel difficult and lonely right now, they have an entire community behind them, who sees them and validates the struggles they face.
With times as challenging as they are now, your participation could make all the difference to a child who is struggling, and for that, we are incredibly grateful!