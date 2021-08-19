Social Media Brand: What’s your Job Search Label

When you’re applying for work it’s important to demonstrate consistency. This starts with your resume and cover letter, which will carry on into your interview…. but employers can discover information through social media profiles that may impact their perception about your professional image, branding and suitability for a position. Social media profiles can include professional networking sites like LinkedIn or other platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, etc.

Web based tools like Google have given employers easily access to a range of results that may help them connect your name to different social media profiles. Therefore, it’s important to look at the security tools or privacy settings on your account to be mindful on what type of image you’re projecting to a prospective employer.



Here are a few quick tips to consider: