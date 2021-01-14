Read our 2021 Community Report: Pandemic Perseverance

Dear Friends of Lutherwood:

During a very difficult year like this past one, I feel incredibly grateful for the members of our Lutherwood community, including staff, Board members, funders and our many friends and donors. Welcome to our Community Report for 2021 entitled “Pandemic Perseverance,” the theme for this year’s report.

This is a year when we saw people lose their jobs, people experiencing homelessness become more vulnerable, and everyone's mental health was impacted by the public health precautions, especially those already struggling.

As a community, you showed us that we are not alone. We came to you in our time of need and you responded with kindness and grace. You gave us masks and protective equipment when we could not find any to keep our staff and clients safe. You gave us funds to provide extras to those who came to us in their time of need. And you gave us advice and support of all kinds throughout the year. Our volunteer Board also steadfastly guided us and freely gave of their time, expertise and personal resources.

How fortunate we are to have such a caring community behind us that is always ready and we offer our heartfelt thanks for responding with care, courage and compassion.

I am especially proud of our dedicated staff. They demonstrated that they truly are frontline heroes. Wearing personal protective equipment they continued face-to-face care at our 24/7 operations in every area of our mission, including our youth shelter, children's mental health centre and Luther Village. Out in the community, our housing staff worked hard to support those experiencing homelessness. Our community mental health staff supported many vulnerable children and youth throughout the Region and our Employment staff helped find people much needed jobs. And everyone worked hard to find innovative ways to deliver service remotely where possible.

As a result, this year’s report is filled with stories. They are stories about people who overcame great obstacles and who built a better life. They never gave up just as we will never give up on our mission.

As a friend of Lutherwood, thank you for standing with us and our community during such a difficult time for so many.

John Colangeli

CEO, Lutherwood

Click to read our 2021 Community Report.

