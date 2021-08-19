How to Rent Despite Poor Credit

Property owners want tenants who will pay rent on time each month, properly care for the unit, and be a good neighbor.

1. They will compare your monthly income to the Rent amount.

2. They may do a credit check.

3. They may check past references to establish a history of paying rent.

4. Not all landlords will do a credit check or reference check.

5. Some landlords only check to ensure you do not owe money to other landlords.

6. Landlords may ask for your Social Insurance Number to complete a credit check, if you don’t provide one, they will consider it a problem.



Some ideas for getting around your credit problems include:

Provide a list of references to vouch for your credibility as a person, such as a boss or community leader, or minister. Try to provide landlord references, if possible. Find a co-signer. Provide a brief explanation of why your credit is poor ie: relationship breakdown or job loss. But assure landlords that you will pay rent. Target smaller companies or private landlords who may be less likely to check credit or references. Make sure the budget works. The money earned must be enough to pay rent and basic needs. Provide proof of all sources of income, including any Child Tax Benefit.

Remember:

- You will have to look at more places than the average renter.

- You will get many “no’s” before you get a “yes”

- Expect to apply for up to 20+ rental units before you get approved.



If you have any questions, please give us a call at 519-749-2450.