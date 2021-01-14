Front Door Moves Out of 1770 King St

Effective February 1, Lutherwood and Carizon will have moved our Front Door services out of the 1770 King St E location and into our offices at 35 Dickson St in Cambridge and 400 Queen St in Kitchener. Our Front Door services continue to serve the community.

Front Door continues to be the access point for families needing children's mental health services in Waterloo Region. This move is in response to the growth in our services, changing family needs and the availability of more virtual service options.

To Access Our Services

Referrals: We continue to welcome referrals from families and professionals. Please visit our Front Door website or call us at 519-749-2932 and press “1” to speak to a professional.

Quick Access: Single session counselling appointments are available by appointment, five days per week by phone or video. Call 519-749-2932 and press "1" to schedule a session.

Phone Numbers: Staff phone numbers and extensions remain unchanged.

Mailing Address: All mail for Front Door will be received at 35 Dickson, Cambridge, ON N1R 7A6.

For more information, please call us at 519-749-2932.