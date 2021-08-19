As employers shifted to virtual operations through the pandemic, their preference has been for people to apply for jobs online. However, this has diminished the personal touch that can go along with following up on applications.

Putting in additional effort to show an employer you’re interested in their job can have a positive impact. It shows an awareness of the jobs you’re applying for and that you’re not just eagerly pressing submit through a job board. It gives them a signal that you’re truly interested in the work they do. Here are some ideas on what following up on your application can look like: