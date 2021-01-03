CEO Dr. John Colangeli Inducted into Order of Ontario

Lutherwood is proud and honoured to announce that its CEO, Dr. John Colangeli has been appointed into the Order of Ontario.

One of 22 new appointments from 2019, Colangeli has been with Lutherwood for 31 years and has been an instrumental part of its growth from a staff of 50 to over 450 dedicated employees serving more than 19,000 people annually.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled,” Colangeli said. “This award motivates me to work even harder to improve and innovate so that Lutherwood can continue to be there for children and youth with mental health issues, people looking or jobs and those who need help finding a safe place to live. I look forward to continuing to work with our partners, funders and donors, all of which have been on this journey with us over the past 50 years.”

Lutherwood would not have become the thriving not-for-profit staple in the community that it is today without Colangeli’s innovation, leadership and passion for its mission and vision.

Among his achievements, Colangeli helped to diversify Lutherwood’s services to expand beyond children's mental health to include employment and housing, was part of the development of Luther Village on the Park which expanded the organization’s mission to include supporting seniors. He worked to diversify and stabilize funding through the expansion of the Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation and the introduction of a social enterprise model. And he openly shares Lutherwood’s business and organizational models with other not-for-profits across the country, including the successful creation of the first live-in children’s mental health treatment program in Newfoundland.

