6 New or Different Employer Expectations During COVID-19

COVID-19 is causing massive changes to the job market and how employers make decisions on choosing a candidate. Here are 6 changes to Employer Expectations:

1. Employers can receive hundreds, perhaps thousands of applications for job postings. Employers must wade through many resumes and can be overwhelmed due to the responses.

2. Since job postings can receive large amounts of applications, the old phrase “The early bird gets the worm” is ringing true again. Many employers are not waiting until a posting closes, and are reviewing resumes as they come in. They are interviewing early and could be choosing a candidate quickly, closing a posting earlier than expected. Don’t wait until the closing date of a job posting to apply.



3. Communication is Key: Routinely check your communication channels. If you have a telephone, ensure your voicemail is set up with a professional greeting. If you list an email address, check messages daily. Other channels could include Indeed mailbox, LinkedIn and Company Career Portals as messages could be sent there. Set up a daily habit to cycle through the various channels/methods to make sure messages are not missed.



4. Become familiar with online applications/Human Resources Portal: Larger companies may require candidates to submit their application through an established process. Familiarizing with the types of information asked, how to attach your resume, cover letter, or other documents (certificates, diploma/degrees, etc.) is crucial to navigating these systems.



5. Employers are facing incredible pressure due to pandemic restrictions, which often leaves little time for training or staff development. Employers need candidates who can demonstrate the skills they want and be able to meet expectations from Day 1 in a new role.



6. Explaining gaps in your resume: 2020 was a difficult year. If you were out of work or lost your job, employers may wonder how you filled the time. Were you learning a new skill or completing a course? Caring for family members? Starting a business? Employers are looking for you to fill in the story. Constructing an effective career story is critical, in addition to expressing what your skills are.



Talk to your Employment Advisor to discuss these 6 changes and ensure you can provide the information employers are looking for!

