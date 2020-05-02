Take This Time for Self-Reflection

It is important in your job search to take the time to self-reflect. Especially now, when you may be spending more time at home than normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on your skills, assets and challenges you have overcome will help you to develop a stronger resume and cover letter. The better you know yourself, the better you’ll be able to respond to bahavioural interview questions that an employer may ask you. Being familiar with the stories of your past work experiences helps you get into a flow and more easily demonstrate your communications skills. Looking back on your experiences can also help you identify potential contacts to use for your reference list.

You wouldn’t consider making a major purchase like buying a house or a car without knowing more about its benefits, potential flaws, and all of the details that come along with the investment you’re making. An employer feels the same way about investing in you. It may be hard for them to feel excited about scheduling an interview with you if you haven’t taken the time to provide a summary of yourself in the opening section of your resume (labelled “highlights of qualifications”, “professional summary”, “profile of skills” etc).



Also consider the fact that the person who is doing the hiring may need to “sell” or convince another manager or team member that you’re the right fit for the job. The more you can share about yourself, the more confident and self-aware you will appear to your employer, and these are the things that could tip the scales in your favour when it comes to the job offer.

