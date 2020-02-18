Steps for Kids 2020 Goes Virtual!

While COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) is cancelling many events, it won’t cancel Steps for Kids! That is because Steps for Kids is going Virtual!

With the current situation, we cannot hold a physical event on Sunday May 3rd, while still reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping our youth, staff and hundreds of community friends safe.



But the need continues as children and youth are still struggling with their mental health.



So, Steps for Kids 2020 WILL PROCEED in a VIRTUAL format.



We are still encouraging staff, participants and sponsors to be a part of this new event during Children’s Mental Health Week (May 3-9). Help us raise money for youth mental health in Waterloo Region.



Go for a walk wherever you are, whether it's on a treadmill or in your neighbourhood, send us your photos and engage with us online.



This is something new. This is something untested. And with your help, this is something that will continue to support the mental health of children and youth in our community.



Lift the Stigma associated with mental health and Lift the Lives of children and youth in our community by being a part of Steps For Kids 2020!



Sign up now as a participant, or become a sponsor!



Thank you in advance for your continued support and dedication.



Sincerely,

Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation Team