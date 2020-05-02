Download Media Release PDF Here

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“Show Your Sole” campaign de-stigmatizes Mental Health during COVID-19

(Waterloo, ON, May 28, 2020) - CMHA-Waterloo Wellington, Carizon Family and Community Services and Lutherwood are launching ShowYourSole.org with a vision to share mental health supports, build mental health awareness and raise funds for mental wellness training, treatment and community support. Collectively, the three agencies offer mental health and counselling services to about 26,000 children, youth and adults in Waterloo Region each year.

ShowYourSole.org provides free self-help tools and information to support the mental health and wellbeing of residents in Waterloo Region during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The website has a dedicated section to find support, information and guidance to help people adjust to the new COVID-19 world from the convenience of home.

Resources for general mental health and wellbeing include a stress and anxiety management tool, coping skills for kids, strategies for coping with COVID-19 and listings for mental health services, including counselling via phone or video. The information and tools will help people to take care of their mental health and build resiliency to better care for themselves and others.

The website also includes a bit of fun and ways for people to ‘show up’ for mental health. Several local community leaders are featured on the site, there are downloadable images for people to post in their windows, as well as a request for people to colour the soles of their shoes and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #ShowYourSole as a of show of solidarity for people facing mental health challenges.

To help people experiencing feelings of anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns, the website offers services and resources from the three mental health service providers and other community partners, including local crisis and emergency information, caregiver and parenting resources, as well as resources for children and youth.

About Show Your Sole

Show Your Sole is a concerted effort to bring mental health resources to the public and raise much-needed funds to support prevention, counselling and intensive treatment across CMHA-Waterloo Wellington, Carizon Family and Community Services and Lutherwood. “Show Your Sole” is a campaign to support the estimated 1 in 5 people who will experience a mental illness in their lifetime. Like the soles of our shoes, mental health is something we cannot always see.

Media Contact:

Chris Sellers

Director of Communications, Lutherwood



519-707-1958 ext. 1237

csellers@lutherwood.ca