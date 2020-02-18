Responding to COVID-19

At Lutherwood, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our clients, residents and staff. Given the onset of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) pandemic, we are working hard to prevent/minimize the spread of the virus. We continue to consider Region of Waterloo Public Health advice as a basis for our decisions.

If you feel sick, please do not come to any of our locations.

Screening: We are screening all visitors to ensure we keep our work environment as healthy as possible for everyone. When you arrive, you will be greeted by a staff member who will ask you if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever and/or new onset of cough or difficulty breathing as well as whether you have travelled outside Canada.

Mental Health Services



Children's Mental Health Centre, 285 Benjamin Road, Waterloo



Our school, as part of the Waterloo Region District School Board, is closed through to April 5

Parents/caregivers of youth in our day and residential treatment programs will be contacted the week of March 16 regarding screening protocol and services while the school program is closed

We will be screening all visitors (see Screening above)

Community Mental Health

Front Door appointments and walk-in services are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above.

Parent groups are cancelled.

All home visits are continuing.

In advance of your visit, our staff will contact you and ask if you or a member of your family are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.



Employment Services



Our Resource Centres are closed until further notice

All our employment workshops are cancelled until further notice

Individual appointments with staff are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above. As alternatives, we can also schedule phone appointments.



Housing Services

Our Resource Centres are closed until further notice

Individual appointments with staff are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above. As alternatives, we can also schedule phone appointments.



Reducing the Spread of Germs

To protect yourself and others from the spread of germs and viruses including COVID-19, we recommend you:

Stay home when you are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Sneeze and cough into your elbow

Avoid visiting people in hospitals or long-term care centres if you are sick

Avoid handshaking

We will continue to keep the website information on COVID-19 current, so continue to check back regularly.