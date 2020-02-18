Responding to COVID-19
Responding to COVID-19
At Lutherwood, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our clients, residents and staff. Given the onset of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) pandemic, we are working hard to prevent/minimize the spread of the virus. We continue to consider Region of Waterloo Public Health advice as a basis for our decisions.
Visitors/Clients
- If you feel sick, please do not come to any of our locations.
- Screening: We are screening all visitors to ensure we keep our work environment as healthy as possible for everyone. When you arrive, you will be greeted by a staff member who will ask you if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever and/or new onset of cough or difficulty breathing as well as whether you have travelled outside Canada.
- Appointments: If you are feeling unwell, we are happy to reschedule our meeting with you or we can arrange to speak with you on the phone or via video conference as appropriate.
Mental Health Services
Children's Mental Health Centre, 285 Benjamin Road, Waterloo
- Our school, as part of the Waterloo Region District School Board, is closed through to April 5
- Parents/caregivers of youth in our day and residential treatment programs will be contacted the week of March 16 regarding screening protocol and services while the school program is closed
- We will be screening all visitors (see Screening above)
Community Mental Health
- Front Door appointments and walk-in services are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above.
- Parent groups are cancelled.
- All home visits are continuing.
- In advance of your visit, our staff will contact you and ask if you or a member of your family are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Employment Services
- Our Resource Centres are closed until further notice
- All our employment workshops are cancelled until further notice
- Individual appointments with staff are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above. As alternatives, we can also schedule phone appointments.
Housing Services
- Our Resource Centres are closed until further notice
- Individual appointments with staff are continuing as usual. When you arrive, you will be screened as described above. As alternatives, we can also schedule phone appointments.
Reducing the Spread of Germs
To protect yourself and others from the spread of germs and viruses including COVID-19, we recommend you:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Sneeze and cough into your elbow
- Avoid visiting people in hospitals or long-term care centres if you are sick
- Avoid handshaking
Keeping You Informed
We will continue to keep the website information on COVID-19 current, so continue to check back regularly.
Chris Sellers
Director,
Communications, Marketing and Strategy