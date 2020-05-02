Remembering Lynn Macaulay

Lutherwood is sad to announce that on Friday June 26th, our community lost a vibrant and passionate Housing champion in Lynn Macaulay.

Lynn was committed to end homelessness, and her advocacy of affordable housing and of anti-poverty initiatives made her a well-known and respected community leader. She envisioned a world where everyone had a safe, affordable place to call home. Lynn not only believed this was possible, she made others believe it was too. Her ability to inspire others into action through her infectious passion, enthusiasm and optimism was truly exceptional.

Lynn started at Lutherwood almost 20 years ago, working as one of our first Housing Counsellors, then as the Housing and Homelessness Umbrella Group (HHUG) Initiatives Coordinator. In her HHUG role Lynn lead numerous community initiatives to end homelessness and create affordable housing in Waterloo Region, and loved facilitating trainings through the Housing Stability Training Centre. More recently, she became the Executive Director of All In 2020, leading a Region-wide campaign to create affordable housing and end chronic homelessness.

Lynn was particularly enthusiastic about National Housing Day celebrations where she proudly presented the annual Housing Awards. If she were with us today, she would remind us that there are only 147 more sleeps until the most wonderful day of the year - National Housing Day (November 22, 2020).

In December 2019, Lynn took a leave from work to focus on her health and be with her family while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Lynn was a big part of the Lutherwood family and made a difference in so many lives. Lynn will be truly missed and remembered fondly.

