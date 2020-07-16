Read our 2020 Community Report: 50 Years of Resilience

Dear Friends of Lutherwood:

Our 2020 Community Report is now available to read online.

The theme chosen for this year is “50 Years of Resilience.” When we chose this theme we had no idea how important being resilient and adaptable would be this year. Our mission and values which emphasize service to the community above all else have seen us through 50 years. So to all of you, the people who trust us to be part of their lives, sometimes in their most difficult days, the staff who never stop believing, Board members who guide and challenge us and funders and donors who support us, thank you. Together, we have built a legacy for our community by honouring our past, strengthening our present and building a strong foundation for the future. For this, we offer all of you our most heartfelt appreciation.



All the best and stay safe,

John Colangeli

CEO, Lutherwood

To request a physical version of Lutherwood's community report, please contact us.