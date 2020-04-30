Lutherwood’s Annual Steps for Kids Walk Goes Virtual

Thursday April 30, 2020

Lutherwood’s annual Steps for Kids walk is continuing despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. In order to keep our community, youth and staff safe, we are using a virtual format.



Next week, during Children’s Mental Health Week (May 3rd to May 9th), we are encouraging participants to walk wherever they can, whether it’s taking the dog around the block or walking on their basement treadmill, and to upload a picture of their walk to social media using the #StepsforKidsChallenge hashtag. In addition, the website will host an interactive board game with activities for children.



“This year the emphasis is on taking care of our mental health - getting outdoors where possible, getting some exercise and having fun after being cooped up for so long,” said Chris Sellers, Director, Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation. “We hope the whole family will join in and by sharing your walk on social media, you will show youth that they aren’t alone in these difficult times.”

Participants can still sign up at www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca to raise awareness and fundraise for child and youth mental health treatment and supports at Lutherwood’s Children’s Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services.



Quick Facts:

Steps for Kids started in 2008 with 50 walkers, and last year attracted more than 600 and raised more than $138,000

Funds support youth mental health services including an on-site nurse and music therapy program at our Children’s Mental Health Centre, and supports at Safe Haven Youth Services Lutherwood is the lead agency for children’s mental health in Waterloo Region and has 7 locations for mental health, employment and housing services ( www.lutherwood.ca/about) Lutherwood is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year; having been a staple in the community since 1970.



Media Contact:

Chris Sellers, Director, Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation

csellers@lutherwood.ca 519-222-0397 ext. 1237

