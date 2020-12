See below for Lutherwood's holiday hours.

Employment and Housing Services:

Thursday, December 24 - 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, December 25 - CLOSED

Monday, Decemeber 28 - CLOSED

Tuesday, December 29 - 8:30am - 4:30pm

Wednesday, December 30 - 8:30am - 4:30pm

Thursday, December 31 - 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, January 1 - CLOSED

Front Door:

Virtual Services and Quick Access available on:

Saturday, December 19 - 8:30am - 4:30pm

December 21-24 - 8:30am - 4:30pm

December 29-31 - 8:30am - 4:30pm



*24/7 services operate as usual