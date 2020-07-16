CLAC Foundation Supports Job Seekers

Lutherwood has renewed and expanded its partnership with the CLAC Foundation to provide additional supports to our Employment clients.

“CLAC Foundation is providing critical supports that can make a big difference in helping people find and retain employment,” said Sherri McDermid, Director of Employment and Housing Services. “We are very grateful to be able to continue this partnership.”

This exciting partnership allows us to assist our clients to further their employment needs in three different areas:

1) Discretionary Fund – to help employment clients with expenses and purchases that can help them become more employable.

2) Work Access and Safety Training Courses – to assist clients in funding their safety training through CLAC Training with courses including First Aid, CPR and Working at Heights.

3) Pre-Apprenticeship Training Tuition Funding – to aid in the enrollment, tuition and transportation costs for clients who meet eligibility and sustainability criteria for an apprenticeship.

If you are unemployed and in need of financial assistance in one of these areas, Lutherwood (with funding support from the CLAC Foundation) may be able to help you! Contact us by phone at 519-623-9380 (Cambridge), 519-743-2460 (Kitchener) or 519-822-4141 (Guelph) for more information!