Lutherwood Launches Online Employment Portal in Response to COVID-19

On Wednesday April 15th, Lutherwood launched Be Employed, a new website portal to assist those looking for jobs and employers looking to hire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although our Employment resource centres have closed, staff are continuing to assist clients over the phone and through email, and were looking for move innovative ways to help our community.

During the past several weeks, staff have worked hard to launch the site at www.beemployed.ca as a one stop portal for job seekers in these difficult times.

The website includes phone and chat features to get in touch with Employment Advisors, guides on how to apply for government assistance, job search courses and resources, and a current job bank where employers can list openings and job seekers can apply right on the site!