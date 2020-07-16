Accessing our Services During COVID-19
At Lutherwood, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our clients, residents and staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to prevent and minimize the spread of the virus while still assisting our clients as fully as we can.
Since mid-March our Resource Centres have been closed, but we are supporting clients over the phone and through virtual meetings wherever possible and providing face-to-face service only when absolutely necessary. We are also still working hard to maintain service in our Mental Health programs.
Below is more information on accessing our services:
Children's Mental Health Services
- Youth Treatment Services continue at 285 Benjamin Road
- Front Door’s Quick Access Service continue - phone 519-749-2932 and press 1 to arrange for an appointment
- Our Langs and Dickson Street (Cambridge) Quick Access locations are temporarily closed
Housing Services
- In-home visits (Paths2home & Families in Transition clients) continue after pre-screen for COVID-19 symptoms
- Resource Centre services continue via email, video chat and phone. Call to set up an appointment (Kitchener: 519-749-2450/Cambridge: 519-623-9380)
- Safe Haven Youth Services Remains OPEN
Employment Services
- Individual client/staff appointments continue by phone and virtual means. Contact us by phone, text or through our online form (located at beemployed.ca) to make an appointment.
- Beemployed.ca is a one-stop portal launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that includes phone and chat features to get in touch with Employment Advisors, guides on how to apply for government assistance, job search courses and resources, and a current job bank where employers can list openings and job seekers can apply right on the site.
|Location
|Phone
|Text
|Cambridge
|519-623-9380
|519-497-2674
|Guelph
|519-822-4141
|519-400-2053
|Kitchener
|519-743-2460
|519-497-2592