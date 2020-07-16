Accessing our Services During COVID-19

At Lutherwood, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our clients, residents and staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to prevent and minimize the spread of the virus while still assisting our clients as fully as we can.

Since mid-March our Resource Centres have been closed, but we are supporting clients over the phone and through virtual meetings wherever possible and providing face-to-face service only when absolutely necessary. We are also still working hard to maintain service in our Mental Health programs.

Below is more information on accessing our services: