5 Tips for Your Job Search during COVID-19 Pandemic

Job searching is always a challenging task. Add in a global pandemic, and that challenge level increases, and so can your stress. Here are 5 tips to help you succeed in finding that next opportunity, even during COVID-19.



Step 1. Research, Research, Research



Many companies have been greatly impacted by the virus, but still need to meet the daily needs of their businesses. Employers must be creative to ensure their business survives and are still searching for workers.

Research the company and its background. Then you’ll make a more positive impression with the potential employer during an informational interview. If you don’t know where to start your research, try the company’s website, LinkedIn account, talking to an employee of the company or checking out any recent news coverage they may have had.





2. Build your Network and Schedule an Informational Interview



One of the best ways to expand your network and uncover potential job opportunities is by conducting informational interviews. Informational interviews are structured conversations you have with people who work for a company that is of interest to you, but they are not job interviews. You need to schedule them, know who it is you want to speak with and know what you expect to gain from this type of interview. Many interviews today are being conducted through various online methods like FaceTime, ZOOM, Teams calls, Texting and of course the standard phone call.



3. Clean up your Marketing tools, Cover letter and Resume



Since many of us are working from home, now is a great time to update your essential marketing tools. Hiring Managers are reviewing possible candidates through many sources like LinkedIn, Facebook and Indeed, so make sure your accounts are up to date.

Structure your marketing documents with your accomplishments, giving potential employers a good impression of what you bring to the table. What skills can you highlight that are relevant to the needs of the new business you are applying too?

Time management, written communication and people skills are great to identify with quick follow-up examples of how you’ve applied them. Make sure your documents read well and are free of spelling and grammar mistakes.





4. Monitor social media for prospective job opportunities



The majority of Canadian employers are using social media to advertise their open roles and to connect with Job seekers. Check all social media being used in your local employment area. An Employment Advisor or Employment Consultant at Lutherwood can assist you in setting up accounts on these sites so that prospects come directly to you and match your skills and what type of work you’re seeking.



5. Create job-search systems for your success



There are many systems to use that can help you find your next job. You could get resume and cover letter assistance, practice answering tough interview questions, or set a routine like applying to at least 3 jobs per day or completing one informational interview per week.

Setting achievable goals is more realistic, and taking small steps builds confidence.